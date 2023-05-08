An officer-involved shooting Sunday night in Longview left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Officers were called at about 10:54 p.m. to an armed subject in the 3400 block of Morrison Street.
"Several minutes later, officers were at the location and encountered a male subject. During the encounter, the male reached for and produced a handgun," police said in a Facebook post. "The officer then shot, striking the suspect. The officers on scene then summoned EMS and rendered first aid. The suspect was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries."
Police said the Department of Public Safety's Texas Rangers are conducting the investigation.
"We ask that anyone with further information related to this investigation please contact the Longview Police Department or the TX DPS Rangers," police said. "Additional information will be provided when it becomes available."