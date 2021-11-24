City of Longview offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving.
All city offices will resume regular business hours Monday.
Sanitation services will not run Thursday, and Thursday customers will be collected Friday. The compost facility will be closed Thursday and Friday but will reopen Saturday.
The Longview Public Library will be closed Thursday and Friday, and book drops and curbside pickup also will be closed. The library will resume normal business hours Saturday.
The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center will be closed Thursday and Friday but reopen Saturday.
Longview Transit, the public bus transportation system, will end service at noon today, and no service will run Thanksgiving Day. Regular transportation service will resume Friday. Longview Transit administrative offices will remain closed until Monday.
During the holiday, residents may report a water or sewer emergency by calling 903-236-3030.