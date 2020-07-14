Cool weather and heavy rains during the spring might have disrupted the breeding cycles of mosquitoes this summer, according to Longview’s vector control technician.
“So far this year, it has been good for me because we had plenty of drain flushes,” said Judy Mundt, who works for the city’s Environmental Health Department. However, she said, “We still have a lot of daytime mosquitoes. They are constantly breeding in tires or anything else that holds water.”
Mosquitoes can spread the Zika virus — which causes birth defects — and West Nile virus, which can cause fevers, said A.J. Harris, Gregg County health administrator. However, he said the health department has not had any reported cases of the Zika virus and no recent cases of the West Nile virus.
Harris said mosquitoes do not transmit the novel coronavirus, which triggered a worldwide pandemic.
“Nobody has complained about the mosquitoes yet,” Harris said.
The mosquito breeding season this year in Longview started in May and generally lasts for six months, if there are no heavy rains that disturb the mosquito larvae, Mundt said.
Longview has recorded more than 30 inches of rainfall so far this year, which is above average, the National Weather Service reported this past week.
“They don’t ever stop breeding,” but their rates is “extremely slow when it is cold,” Mundt said.
She said she places tablets in drainage areas — basically stagnant stretches of streams where mosquitoes breed — that cause larvae to deform before they become adults.
Drainage areas throughout the city are huge, Mundt said.
“I am constantly going around drainages and treating them,” she said. She said drainage areas tend to be drier during the summer.
Mundt said Longview firefighters release water into drainage areas, flushing them out.
She said she is not testing mosquitoes this year, because “we already know the West Nile (virus) is still around.”
Like the city, Gregg County also has a vector control technician, said Shaniqua Davis, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension agent for Gregg County. She said the technician has placed mosquito traps where mosquitoes lay their eggs but did not do so this year because enough data had been collected from previous years.
Texas has 85 species of mosquitoes, according to Texas A&M AgriLife.
The Longview area has at least 25 species “because there are different varieties for different habitats,” Mundt said. She said some varieties lay eggs in drainage areas, while others do so in containers or empty lots.
Some varieties bite during the day, while others do so at night, she said.
For information, go to mosquitosafari.tamu.edu .