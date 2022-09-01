Kirt Villyard says he's a regular at Guthrie Park in Longview, frequently using the pickleball courts installed two years ago.
He said Wednesday evening that he's aware of the "no parking" signs adjacent to the courts — signs the city was forced to install because of vehicles parking along the street too close to a stop sign.
"(The park) gets full quite often ... 'cause these courts stay full," Villyard said, pausing from his pickleball game with friends. "When there's people playing basketball ... on Monday night...it gets really busy. A couple nights a week it gets really full."
Along with a basketball court and open fields for soccer, the park at the intersection of Tupelo and Meadowbrook drives also offers a disc golf course.
The lack of available parking has drawn the attention of city officials and the council representative for the area.
Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron said it's great that residents are showing high interest in the park, but action needed to be taken to prevent vehicles from blocking access to homes in the adjacent neighborhood.
"They were parking on the street and not providing appropriate (distance) for the stop sign," he said. "We had Public Works and the traffic department look at that, and they installed 'no parking' signs back off the intersection to help people make a safe turn."
He said his department is looking at what can be done temporarily and long-term to mitigate the parking issue.
"We recognize it as a challenge that we need to figure out something for. We’ve already been looking at what cost estimates are at adding a parking lot and then if there is a temporary solution also," Caron said.
District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle said he also is aware of the parking problem and has visited the park on several occasions.
He said he wants to meet with city officials as well as members of the Longview Pickleball Club to discuss possible ideas.
"I called (Public Works Director Dwayne Archer), and they're working on seeing what we can come up with on a better parking situation," Pirtle said. "I also talked about talking to the police chief to see how we could go about handling that a little better."
When Pirtle visited Guthrie Park, he said all of the courts were full, and he was able to chat with some residents about the parking situation.
"We'll try to dig into that and see what we have and what we got ... That's a priority for me," he said.
Jason Holmes of Hallsville had brought soccer goals to the park Tuesday evening for his daughter to practice soccer.
Holmes was forced to park in the grass near the parking lot.
"I mean, you can see pretty clearly the struggle," he said as he pointed to all of the vehicles parked in the street.
Villyard said he occasionally has had to park in places that aren't designated spots.
"When they have tournaments is when it really gets busy," he said. "So then you've got people parked up that neighborhood street right there, and you've got all this full, and you've got people all in the grass here."
Villyard said it would be nice to have more parking, but ultimately "it is what it is."