The city of Longview and attorneys for the owners of an Estes Parkway motel are trying to resolve a dispute that would enable the owner to reopen, according to the attorneys.
Development Services Director Michael Shirley said Express Inn owner Bob Patel recently hired Tyler attorney Steve Mason. The city also pulled a hearing from a municipal court docket that would determine the motel's fate.
"We are asking to pull this off the docket for the time being so we can work through the administrative process," he said.
Shirley said a month ago that he planned to pursue a case in municipal court for a substandard building after the city issued two fire code citations at the motel. He said the city judge could order repairs at the 121-room hotel or order it to be vacated, demolished or boarded up.
A follow-up inspection July 22 by city staff determined a number of rooms where people had been staying lacked appropriate smoke detectors or ones that did not function.
Patel faced warnings from the city since February when a letter from environmental compliance inspector Sabrina Graves cited a number of deficiencies and violations including "failing structures" such as landings, elevated walkways, guardrails, roof supports and the foundation supporting them.
"Generally, court is the last option," Shirley said. "Everybody is moving forward in a positive direction."
Mason and fellow attorney Julie Wright, both of Freeman Mills PC, concurred with Shirley that the next step is to try to resolve the matter. Wright said the motel has been closed temporarily.
"The city officials have assured us that they want to see our client in business," Wright said.
Mason said an expert has a plan to try to resolve the maintenance issues at the hotel, adding it could take months.
He added said Patel has operated the hotel for 19 years.