Longview’s Knights of Pythias lodge has kicked off a campaign to give out signs in support of law enforcement and firefighters.
“‘We back the blue and firefighters too,’” Knights of Pythias member and former Gregg County Justice of the Peace Arthur Fort said Thursday, reading one of the signs.
Fort, 83, came up with the idea to make the signs to display throughout Longview.
“We started this a couple of months ago when all this stuff started up in Chicago and New York,” he said, referring to protests and riots after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. “They aren’t backing the blue up there.”
Fort added that he wanted to show that this city supports its police and firefighters.
“We have a good police department,” he said. “We have a good fire department.”
The organization initially ordered 100 signs but is willing to order more if necessary. The lodge also is considering buying a banner to hang on its lodge downtown in the 200 block of North Center Street.
The Order of the Knights of Pythias is an international, nonsectarian fraternal order established in Washington in 1864.
Members of the fraternal organization in Longview have included sheriffs, police chiefs, law enforcement officers, judges, fire chiefs, firefighters, public safety officials and business owners, as well as others.
“We have an investment in Longview,” Fort said.
Fort worked as a Longview police officer for 10 years before working for the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for 30 years. He later became a justice of the peace.
Public safety was a family affair. His brother, who also was a member of the Knights of Pythias, was a firefighter who worked his way up to fire chief, Fort said.
“We grew up in Longview,” Fort said. “I was also a part-time firefighter … we grew up in it.”
Fort, who will turn 84 this month, said he has seen the public safety departments grow through the years in Longview.
“We support them,” he said. “The police have been good to us.”
Anyone interested in getting a free sign can call Fort at (903) 759-5581.