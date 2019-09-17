Longview panel clears way for apartments on former Kmart parking lot

Construction begins this month on a 180-unit apartment complex in was once the Kmart parking lot in Longview.
Longview Development LLC was granted permission Tuesday to plat 11.381 acres into two lots at 1100 McCann Road.
The company's request was among four plat applications approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission at its meeting Tuesday. Two of the applications involved developments at the interchange of U.S. 259 North and Loop 281.
Longview Development — based in Fulshear, just west of Houston — is building the Parkside Apartment Addition in what was once the parking lot for Kmart, which closed its Longview store on McCann Road at Glencrest Lane in March 2016.
Parkside Apartments will have 180 units priced at market-rent rates, Whitney Walker of Crosspoint Engineering LLC in Tyler said. Crosspoint is handling engineering for the subdivision.
Walker said construction was scheduled to begin Monday.
"They're planning on ending construction by July 30, 2020," she said.
The plat approved Tuesday divides the apartment complex from Simply Stor It, a self-storage building that opened earlier this year and covers 105,000 square feet in the former Kmart building.
When completed, Parkside Apartments will be a gated community with one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, a clubhouse/office building and swimming pool with a children's playground.
On the northeast corner of Loop 281 and U.S. 259, Future Frontiers LLC and Mobberly Baptist Church successfully platted about 48 acres into six commercial lots in the Hawkins Crossing South development.
Several of the lots are divided by Nealy Way, a street constructed last year through the site.
On the northwest corner of Loop 281 and U.S. 259, developers Wal Street Crossings LLC and Eklavya LLC divided its nearly 6 acres into two lots zoned heavy commercial.
The property is a strip of land along U.S. 259 North between Loop 281 and Wal Street. The property owner, Keshavbhai Patel, has named the subdivision The Crossing at Wal Street, according to public records.
The Planning and Zoning Commission also approved platting the 0.819-acre Reel Road Estates subdivision into three residential lots at 205 Reel Road.