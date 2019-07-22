By unanimous vote, the Longview Parks and Recreation Advisory Board recommended approval of a controversial ordinance requiring developers to provide for new parks or open spaces when they build new residential subdivisions.
If finally approved by the Longview City Council, the parkland ordinance would require residential developers to either dedicate space for parks or recreational areas or pay a fee up to $300 for each house or apartment they build either in the city or the 3-mile extraterritorial district surrounding the city.
Though developments in the ETJ also would pay the fee, the money would be devoted only to parks that are inside the city limits, Parks Director Scott Caron said.
During his presentation, Caron showed board members a map that revealed swaths of neighborhoods in northern and northwestern parts of the city that lack municipal park space.
Fees paid into the parkland fund would be dedicated to expanding park space or equipment only in the sector of town where the development would occur, he said.
Staff and consultants implemented the parkland ordinance into the tentative Unified Development Code because it was among the top 27 priorities in the city's Comprehensive Plan. Caron said the idea was that residents wanted to make sure that, as the city grows in size and population, future residents have the same level of service that is currently enjoyed in Longview.
The ordinance would aim to keep the city's parks-to-people ratio to 347 residents for every acre of park for the combined estimated population of 102,300 people living inside the city and ETJ.
A subdivision also can have a park or open space that is meant for its residents only and not open to the public.
"The intent is for residents to have access to parks and amenities," Caron said.
However, one member a city advisory board charged with managing implementation of the Comprehensive Plan said in October 2017 that the parkland ordinance would burden developers. And at the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting in June, East Texas Builders Association President Chris Hall also voiced his displeasure with the ordinance.
The proposal now goes before the Planning and Zoning Commission for recommendation and then to the City Council for final approval.
"The community has asked for it," Caron told board members Monday. "My job is to bring these items forward. If City Council chooses not to do it, it doesn't bother me."