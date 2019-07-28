Longview’s Parks and Recreation Department has taken residents’ feedback and is now making final designs before construction starts later this year on several neighborhood parks.
As part of a $104.1 million, three-proposition bond package approved by voters Nov. 6, about $24 million was approved for parks improvements, including more than a half-dozen neighborhood parks.
City Council members and Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron held a series of meetings this spring and summer to gather input from residents on what they wanted to see or not see in their parks.
City staff have posted the results at tinyurl.com/longviewparks .
At Lois Jackson Park, most residents said a new playground shouldn’t be designed with a theme, but the top three pieces of equipment that they desired were climbers, arch swings and nature play features.
An overwhelming 86% of respondents said the existing racquetball courts be removed.
At Stamper and Womack parks, neighbors were given multiple options for improvements. By a slim majority, most respondents chose the option of removing Pecan Street and moving the entrance to the north to make Stamper one continuous park.
“People were not interested in a trail out here, so moving forward we’re going to take out” the trail feature that was to be added to Stamper Park, Caron said. “They said they could walk on the street, so that’s what people requested, so we will save some money in the project overall and be able to put it back in to other places.”
At Patterson Park, residents who were surveyed listed the top three pieces of equipment that they desired were climbers, arch swings and netting features.
A majority of residents also said they’d like to see quarry block material used for a retaining wall at Patterson park, rather than concrete, wooden timbers or cement block.
Spring Creek Park respondents also rejected the idea of a themed playground design. Their top three preferred pieces of playground equipment were climbers, motion features and standalone slides.
“Because it’s not just one single unit, each park will get a different type of playground based on the input that we had here,” Caron said.
Most people at Spring Creek commented about a problematic open ditch along Audrey Lane, so the Parks and Recreation Department is working with the Public Works division to address the ditch.
“We should be able to do that with drainage funds instead of bond funds,” Caron said.
He called the turnout for a meeting two weeks ago about McWhorter Park “really good.”
Respondents were evenly split on whether to have a theme to the McWhorter playground designs, and they preferred climbers, motion features and arch swings. They unanimously like the planned location for playgrounds at the park.
Caron said the plan at McWhorter is to make a progression in the location of the basketball court to the volleyball court to a playground for children ages 5 to 12 and then to a pavilion on the south side of the park next to a playground for children ages 2 to 5 .
Rather than overlaying or redoing parking near the ball fields, the city will add parking to the north side of the park, he said.
People who attended each meeting were asked to rate the cleanliness, safety and friendliness of staff at Longview parks using a 1-to-5 scale with 5 being representing the most positive feeling. Overall, respondents rated cleanliness at nearly 4 and gave safety and friendliness scores above 4.
“As much as I would like to have cleanliness be a little bit higher on that scale, being close to 4 is really good on a scale of 5,” Caron said, “but the thing that I really feel good about is everybody who thinks our staff is doing a really great job —very friendly — so that’s great, great feedback to be able to tell our staff that what they’re doing is noticed out in our parks. Those are good things.”