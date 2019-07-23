GILMER — Gilmer City Council members were not ready to dive into the abortion war Tuesday, but several said they'd be open to discussing a city ordinance after an activist made the Upshur County town the third city in a planned statewide sweep .
Waskom did pass the anti-abortion ordinance that the Rev. Mark Lee Dickson said state Sen. Bryan Hughes helped him "put together." Mineral Wells did not.
Dickson said earlier that he has a growing list of places — 162 cities, almost all in Texas — where residents have asked him to pitch what he styles a "sanctuary city for the unborn" ordinance. Dickson, of White White, the pastor of Sovereign Love Church in Longview.
"I was approached by several people in Gilmer," Dickson said during the open comments portion of Tuesday's council meeting. "And they asked me if Gilmer can become a sanctuary city for the unborn. ... The U.S. Supreme Court erred (in 1973's Roe v. Wade decision), when it said that pregnant women have a Constitutional right to abort their unborn child."
In addition to Hughes, Dickson said he has the support of a prominent Texas attorney and former law clerk for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. He did not name the attorney and previously said he has promised that man he will not make his name public.
Dickson stood Tuesday evening at the council lectern with a blue teddy bear that held a photo he said is an infant spared from abortion at Shreveport's Hope Medical Group for Women.
"And this is the heartbeat of that baby," he said, releasing the sound of "whum, whum, whum" into the otherwise quiet council chambers.
Dickson was joined Tuesday by two women, who appeared in their mid-20s, each of whom saying they regretted having abortions.
"If someone had told me to choose life, and there was a bill passed in my hometown, it would've made a difference," Morgan Deshaver said.
Cassie Hutton, visibly pregnant, told the council that residents of Gilmer, where she was born, might think it unlikely an abortion clinic would open its doors there.
"But when we stand up and take a stance like Waskom did, we will all see a blessing," she said. "We have women walking around us right now, and men, suffering from that (decision)."
The council is not allowed to respond to subjects brought up during the public comment portion of meetings unless they are on the meeting agenda. After Tuesday's meeting, every council member who was asked declined to comment other than to say he would not oppose formal discussion of an ordinance.
"I'm in favor of that, to talk about it," District 1 Councilman William Hornsby said.
Mayor Tim Marshall said he was aware of Dickson's crusade.
"We knew it was coming," Marshall said. "It'll be coming to a lot of these cities. I'm trying to look out for the good of all the citizens of Gilmer. ... There's a lot of legal ramifications that come from that (ban). And since we are the fiscal caretaker of the taxpayers' money, if we're going to open ourselves up to the great expense and the great liability of doing something like that, we've got to think of the city."
Other business
During the meeting that followed Dickson's comments, council members unanimously approved the 2019-20 budget for Gilmer Economic Development Corp. The plan, which will govern efforts to attract new businesses and retain existing ones during the coming fiscal year, projects taking in $553,800 and spending $405,821.
Those recruitment and retention activities are limited, however, because debt on Lake Gilmer eats 85 cents of every dollar the economic development corporation spends.
Council members also praised the heroism of police Officer Shawn Martin and Sgt. Charles Head.
Called to a stop a reckless driver on U.S. 271 on Memorial Day weekend, the pair found the vehicle wrecked but still in drive with the passenger not breathing and the driver unconscious, Chief Mark Case told the council.
The officers rescued the occupants and, recognizing the signs of drug overdose, administered an approved law enforcement antidote and sent the vehicle occupants on to a hospital. The description of their actions drew a standing ovation from the council and a full gallery.
Finally Tuesday, the council approved City Manager Greg Hutson's recommendation to extend water and sewer service to a planned apartment development outside the city limit on Texas 155 South. Hutson said rates charged there will be one and a half what residents pay, which is typical of such extensions of service.