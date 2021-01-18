Through songs and testimony, church leaders across the community shared a message of love and unity Monday as they remembered and celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
"His heart was as full of forgiveness for his brothers and sisters of every color as it was thirsty for justice," said the Rev. Collin Bullard of First Baptist Church of Longview. "There was both justice and a true desire to implant love and brotherhood into our country."
Bullard gave the keynote message during a virtual communitywide Martin Luther King Jr. Day service after the annual Longview parade, march and church service were canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
The service was held at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, and it was livestreamed via the church's Facebook page as well as on the Longview Area Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance's Facebook page.
Bullard used a drum cymbal to help express his message, noting that a person's character and their message must coincide; otherwise, all people will hear is a clashing of sound. In today's social media dominated society, the words that people post may not match the character that people know in everyday life, and so their message is lost in a clash, he said.
King lived a life in which his message and his character matched, Bullard said.
"That’s why his voice rang out so clearly. Because his message was not birthed out of malice. It was not borne out of the soil of resentment," he said. "He had purified his heart and compelled his followers to purify their hearts, and he knew that in order to drive out hate there was only one weapon that could do the job, and that is love.
"In one of King’s most well-loved and well-remembered sermons, he preached this, 'Returning hate for hate multiplies hate, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.' "
Bullard was among many pastors who shared messages of love and unity Monday.
The Rev. Kevin Anthony of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church said instead of celebrating King's message for one day, the community must actively practice his message all year.
"The reality is we’ve got to get this embedded not in our heads, but in our hearts," Anthony said. "If this is embedded in our hearts, then we all will know that we’re brothers and sisters — not just one day a year, but 24/7."
The Rev. Steve Miller, founder and CEO of the United States Christian Leadership Organization, said he relates King's message back to a basic teaching from the Bible: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.
"The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream, and his dream was that one day that he would be seen by the content of his character, rather than the color of his skin. That was his dream," Miller said.
Miller went on to share his dream for those today as he challenged people to remember King's message in their lives on a daily basis.
"Racial reconciliation in this country looks like sharing," he said. "That sharing means that everyone has equal access and equal opportunity. That’s something that we all could participate in every day."
As Miller explained what he meant by the phrase, "racial reconciliation looks like sharing," he said that it means working at jobs, attending schools and living in communities that are not all Black, all white or all Hispanic. Instead, it means being part of a richly diverse community.
"My dream is that we reach over the color lines," he said.
Bullard echoed that sentiment, saying that he hopes the community desires "oneness" instead of "sameness."
"Unity and diversity is more beautiful and more powerful than the unity that comes from uniformity," Bullard said.
The Rev. LaDarian Brown, a police officer who also is the president of the Longview Area Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, said there is much work ahead for the community, and it must be borne out of love.
Brown shared a biblical story in which Moses sent out 12 spies to scout out the "promised land," the land of Canaan. The spies saw "giants" in the land and were frightened that the Israelites would not be able to conquer the land as God had promised.
"We will get to the promised land, but we’ve got to get over the giants," Brown said. "What are the giants? Racism. What are the giants? Inequality. What are the giants? Most of all, hate.
"As soon as we get over those giants, thanks be unto God, we’ll be able to get over there into that promised land and we’re going to say the same thing as Dr. King, 'Free at last. Free at last. Thank God almighty, we are free at last.' "