A familiar face will help lead a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center.
Longview PAWS announced this week that it has hired Jackie Reynolds as its first executive director. Reynolds was the animal shelter's community outreach coordinator for three years when it first opened in 2016, before she moved out of the area.
Longview PAWS board chairwoman Kristen Ishihara said her organization is "thrilled" to have Reynolds. The executive director is a full-time position funded by the nonprofit who will work closely with city staff.
“We are so thrilled to have Jackie join us in this new role — she is familiar with the mission of PAWS and we are excited about what this progress means for the future of animals in our community," Ishihara said.
Reynolds said in information Longview PAWS provided that she is excited to be back and “cannot wait to get started and work to promote animal welfare, education and engagement in our community.”
“The shelter has made such amazing progress, and I am excited to get to be a part of that in this new role,” she said.
Ishihara said having a full-time executive director will help the organization do more than its volunteer board is able to do on its own.
"Longview PAWS has been around since the opening of the shelter — raising funds, requesting grant funds, starting programs and events — all things that either the city staff just doesn't have time for, or isn't 100% in their wheelhouse as a municipal shelter. We really consider this to be an important public-private partnership where folks can support the shelter through a 501c3 and 'do more' than what we might be limited to with the constraints of the city.
"We have a 100% volunteer run board and we just felt there was so much more we could be doing with a dedicated staff — there's lots of additional grants out there we could pursue, fundraising we could do within the community, and then the sky is the limit on helping get the shelter out into the public."
The board hopes the executive director can do such things as visit with civic organizations, recruit volunteers at Downtown Live or host other volunteer recruiting events.
"There are limitless ideas we have on how to raise awareness and support in the community, and our volunteer board works very hard but, at the end of the day, we are volunteers and have limited time we can provide," Ishihara said. "So we are excited to have a dedicated, full time staff person to help re-introduce PAWS to the community and continue our amazing progress for animals here."