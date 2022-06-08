Divine intervention is the best explanation Sheila Phillips has for how the Longview nonprofit organization she oversees will be able to relocate.
Phillips is the 25-year executive director of the Animal Protection League, which provides low-cost spay, neuter and vaccination services through mobile clinics and standing locations throughout East Texas. The organization opened its first Longview location in 2002 on Gilmer Road and moved to its current office on Pine Tree Road about five years ago.
The organization at first leased the location but then purchased it, she said, after investing money in renovations and then learning the space was for sale. Then, however, issues surfaced concerning parking at the Animal Protection League and a neighboring building owner.
The issue led Phillips to determine the organization needed to move.
"We started looking. I started driving around Longview looking at buildings," she said, and she sent a report to her board of directors on a Monday afternoon telling the group that the situation was coming to a head and a solution would have to be found.
"I still cannot figure out what happened. You can call it divine intervention," Phillips said, describing what it was like when 12, hours later, another property owner in Longview came in and offered her a solution — renting part of the former American Red Cross building at the Texas 31 entrance into Longview.
The building answers all the Animal Protection League's needs.
"We like it," Phillips said. The parking lot, in particular has 51 spots for customers, not including employee parking. That will provide ample parking space and allow the organization to have fundraisers such as cook-offs and Halloween costume contests.
The building's owners also gave Animal Protection League a 10-year lease with a 10-year renewal option and first right to purchasing it should it ever be put up for sale.
Work has not yet started on renovations to the new location, with Phillips saying the contractor is working on permitting. Work will likely take at least six months, she said, or longer considering supply chain issues.
"Everything has just fallen into place," Phillips said.