Four Longview pharmacies are among dozens across the state scheduled to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.
In Longview, Louis Morgan No. 4, Brookshire’s and both Super 1 Pharmacy locations will each receive 100 doses of the vaccine. Local health care provider Diagnostic Clinic of Longview also is slated to receive 400 doses, according to an allotment list released Friday by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“Our staff here have been phenomenal. A lot of work and preparation went into us securing this initial allotment,” said Shawn Sams, pharmacist and co-owner of Louis Morgan No. 4. “We’re excited and honored to be given the opportunity to provide this vaccine to our community.”
Louis Morgan No. 4 is one of more than 1,100 providers in 185 Texas counties that will receive the vaccine next week, according to information released by the state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is delivering 460,500 doses of a vaccine made by Moderna and 159,900 doses of a vaccine made by Pfizer to Texas.
Across East Texas, numerous facilities are slated to receive vaccines this week. In Gregg County, Christus Trinity Clinic of Kilgore, Brookshire’s Pharmacy in Kilgore and Brookshire’s Pharmacy in White Oak also will receive the shots.
In Rusk County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy of Tatum will receive the vaccine. In Harrison County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy of Hallsville, Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall and Super 1 Pharmacy in Marshall will each receive the vaccine.
And In Panola County, Brookshire’s Pharmacy of Carthage will receive the shots. No Upshur County locations are set to receive a shipment this week.
Sams said Louis Morgan No. 4 is still waiting to receive confirmation on whether it will receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which Longview hospitals received this past week, or the Moderna vaccine. Each vaccine comes with its own storage requirements, and Sams said Louis Morgan No. 4 can accommodate either vaccine.
The pharmacy will receive the vaccines this week, though an exact date has yet to be determined.
Sams said Louis Morgan No. 4 will offer the vaccine to its staff members who see patients as well as to health care workers and long-term care facilities. For long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes or assisted living facilities, Sams said the vaccine will be available to workers and residents.
“Once we get going, everything will be done by scheduled appointment,” he said.
Louis Morgan No. 4 has an empty room next to its store; that room was formerly occupied by Shannon’s Beading Basket, which recently moved to a location on Judson Road. Sams said that empty space will be used to vaccinate people; however, for those who cannot come inside, Sams said his pharmacy will offer curbside vaccination services.
“I hope this is the first step in being able to vaccinate our community,” he said. “We’re hoping that in the near future, we will be able to do some mass immunization for the community.”