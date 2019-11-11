For three consecutive years, planning in Longview has been rated tops among Texas cities.
The city’s Planning Department, headed by City Planner Angela Choy and Development Services Director Michael Shirley, received the Richard R. Lillie FAICP Program for Planning Excellence Award this year.
The Texas Chapter of the American Planning Association also awarded Longview in 2017 and 2018 after evaluating cities on the level of training of their planning commissioners and staff, the staff’s professional qualifications, its breadth and currency of master plan components and the completion of other planning-related projects.
"We are honored to be named a recipient of this recognition for the third straight year," Choy said. "The city has worked hard to develop a roadmap for future development that will cause our community to grow and thrive, and this recognition confirms that we are on the right track."
The goals of the Richard R. Lillie, FAICP Program for Planning Excellence, include:
• Increasing community awareness of the importance of planning,
• Recognizing planning departments that meet certain professional requirements,
• Recognizing planning efforts that have achieved community support,
• Encouraging the funding of professional training for planning commissioners and staff, and
• Aiding economic development and community image.