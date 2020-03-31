Aaon Heating and Cooling Products’ Longview manufacturing facility was at full operation Monday after the plant closed for cleaning over the weekend following an employee’s COVID-19 diagnosis.
“We have heard the team member is recovering at home and doing better,” said Stephanie Cameron, the company’s Oklahoma-based community relations administrator.
Cameron said the employee, who lives in another state, informed the company about the diagnosis Wednesday.
“That’s when we informed those who were in direct contact with the team member. We also communicated to the whole employee population in Longview,” Cameron said.
The sick employee works on the office side, and there were a couple of employees who work directly with that employee. They are in self-quarantine and have been provided additional paid time off, Cameron said.
Cameron said the company on March 16 had started posting educational material for employees and communicating through email and other sources with information about hygiene practices and creating awareness amid the coronavirus pandemic. Regular, increased sanitizing measures also were implemented, including wiping down computers, phone, lights switches and tools — anything commonly used in shared areas.
The plant closed at 6 a.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Sunday so an industrial cleaning company hired by Aaon could clean the entire facility. Cameron said increased sanitation efforts, beyond what were previously implemented, also will be added at the plant. More socially distant work spaces have been established, for instance, along with staggered lunch breaks.
She said the company is considered an essential business under a disaster declaration that has shut down some aspects of life in Gregg County.
Aaon, which is in the process of a 422,000-square-foot expansion at its Gum Springs Road facility, employs almost 400 people in Longview. The facility typically operates seven days a week, with one part of the business in operation 24 hours a day and others working in two shifts.
“I think a lot of people are concerned about the individual co-worker,” Cameron said.
This is also new for everyone, and there is some apprehension, she said.
“We have communicated pretty thoroughly, making sure that everyone is aware that they do have options,” Cameron said. “If they’re not feeling well, they’re not required to come to work.”
Employees also have options that include leveraging future paid time off or using family medical leave if they’re not comfortable coming to work at this time or if they have children at home or family members they need to care for.
“There are options for them to continue their employment or not be present,” Cameron said.