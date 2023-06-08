Longview police have arrested a man in connection with a body found Wednesday in a fire.
Donald Ray Miller Jr, 21, of Longview has been charged with arson and murder. He was held Thursday in the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $200,000.
The Longview Fire Department responded about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday to the 100 block of East Avalon Avenue.
"Firefighters extinguished the fire and found a deceased individual," police said in a statement Wednesday. "Upon initial investigation foul play is suspected, and Longview Police Department is currently investigating this as a homicide. This is an active investigation and detectives are still gathering information."
The victim has been identified as Ronnie Moody, 66, of Longview.
The homicide is the sixth this year in Longview.
Michael DaShaun Jackson, 42, of Longview was arrested in the May 25 fatal shooting of Martin King, 45. Officers found King with a gunshot wound on the side of the road in the 1300 block of 12th St. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Jackson remains in the Gregg County Jail on $250,000 bond, charged with murder.
On April 22, police said Michael Shane Headrick, 41, shot and killed his wife, Ashley Lynn Headrick, 33, before killing himself in their home in the 4300 block of Gregg Tex Road in the Spring Hill area.
Police said 28-year-old Juan Ernesto Estrada Jr. was shot April 19 inside a residence in the 900 block of South 13th Street. Estrada was taken to a Longview medical center where he later died. No arrests have been made.
Two people have been arrested in the April 3 death of Derrick Spearman, 44, who was found with a gunshot wound in the area of Mobberly Avenue and Young Street. Shannon Marshall, 22, was released from jail April 11 on bonds totaling $32,500. A day after Marshall was arrested, Longview police also arrested and charged Artrell Taylor, 20, in Spearman’s death. He remains jailed on bonds totaling $253,000.
And on March 5, officers responded to the Waffle House on Estes Parkway where they found Michael Bauchum, 30, shot and critically injured. Rashandra Godfrey, 37, of Longview was arrested and charged with murder. She was released from jail May 17 on bonds totaling $52,500.