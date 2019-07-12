From staff reports
Longview police arrested a 30-year-old Longview man Tuesday on a warrant charging him with beating up a developmentally disabled relative.
Christopher Dakota Trice remained in custody Friday in Gregg County Jail on a $15,000 bond on a warrant from the Gregg County District Clerk on a charge of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, jail records show.
The arrest warrant said police responded at 10:49 p.m. April 17 to East Berkley Street and Avenue D in response to a call from a woman who witnessed Trice beat up the relative. The witness told police she was down the street when she heard Trice say he would “beat him again.”
The witness told police she ran toward the home screaming for Trice to stop, but he continued to hit the victim until she threatened to call police.
Another witness told police that the victim had the mental age of a 5-year-old and had argued with Trice over a DVD player, the warrant said. She told police the argument did not get physical and that the victim was injured after he hit his head on an entertainment stand that fell on him.
A police officer noticed a large bump on the victim’s forehead between his eyes, several scratches and red marks all over his face, a swollen left eye and red marks surrounding it, according to the warrant.
The victim told police he borrowed the DVD player, Trice argued with him to get it back and dragged the victim out of the bathroom, the warrant reported.
The victim said Trice punched him and kicked him while the victim was on the ground.
Police could not find Trice at the time. They arrested him at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of West Marshall Avenue.