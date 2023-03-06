Longview police have arrested a 37-year-old woman in a "domestic dispute" at a restaurant that left one man dead.
The police department reported that officers responded to a shooting at 6:38 a.m. Sunday at the Waffle House, 3107 Estes Parkway.
"Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 30-year-old male, Michael Bauchum, had been shot and critically injured during a domestic dispute. Mr. Bauchum was immediately transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries," police said in a statement. "The primary suspect is 37-year-old Rashandra Godfrey. Godfrey was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Gregg County Jail where she was charged with murder."
Godfrey's bond had not been set as of Monday morning.