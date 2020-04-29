Longview police have arrested a 39-year-old woman in a fatal shooting early Wednesday.
Angelita Ruiz of Longview was held Wednesday in the Gregg County Jail on a charge of murder. Bond had not been set.
Officers were dispatched to a shooting at 3:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Live Oak Drive, police said in a statement.
Police found a man with life-threatening injuries, and he was taken to a Longview medical center, where he later died.
The shooting appears to be “domestic related,” police said.
Police said the victim’s name will not be released until proper notification can be made.
It’s the fifth homicide this year in the city, surpassing the four recorded in 2019.