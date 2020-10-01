Longview police awarded the first Hunger Hero Award by East Texas Food Bank

The East Texas Food Bank awarded the Longview Police Department with the inaugural Hunger Hero Award for the department’s support of the food bank and its COVID-19 emergency response.
The food bank's CEO Dennis Cullinane said in a statement that the police department’s planning and logistical support helped the food bank hold its first-ever drive-thru food distributions in Longview.
Brookshire Grocery Company, Smith County Government, Texas Army National Guard 1st Squadron 124th Calvary Regiment, The Mentoring Alliance, T.L.L. Temple Foundation and Tyler Police Department also received the award.
Before the pandemic hit, one in five East Texans, including one in four children, were facing hunger. According to projections from Feeding America, the numbers have increased to nearly one in four East Texans, including one in three children.
The awards were given during Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month. The awareness month is every September and works to inspire the community to take action and bring attention to the reality of hunger in East Texas.
Hunger impacts people in every corner of the country, including 282,530 people,105,850 of which are children, right here in East Texas.
Due to the pandemic, the number of East Texans facing hunger increased five percent and the number of children increased 10 percent.