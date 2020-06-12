Longview police plan to implement a policy that would require officers to intervene if they witness a situation similar to what happened with George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Video from the May incident show Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin with his knee pressed on Floyd’s neck for almost 9 minutes. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers who didn’t appear to intervene during Floyd’s restraint and death initially weren’t charged but since have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.
On Wednesday, Longview Police Chief Mike Bishop met through videoconferencing with members of the city’s Unity and Diversity Committee, which is facilitated by Partners and Prevention. Staff member Taylor Thornton, who works with the group, explained that the committee proposed meeting with the chief in June because its members were “shocked and saddened by the events in Minneapolis and the ensuing violence across our nation.”
The committee wants to “continue being part of meaningful change in Longview” and wanted to know how they could “work with police to respond to the current tragic moments, to have fruitful discussions, and to develop actions that can bring about meaningful change in Longview, bringing citizens and leaders together, in a positive way.”
Bishop responded to a variety of questions Wednesday that were submitted by committee members, including what kind of reforms have been adopted by other agencies that the Longview Police Department has adopted or is considering adopting. He said many agencies are looking at their use of force policies, and said one of the issues that arose from Floyd’s death was that there were officers there who did not intervene.
The Longview Police Department is looking at that and will add to its policy “that officers that see this type of activity will have a duty to intervene and stop something like that from happening.”
Department spokesman Brandon Thornton on Thursday said the department is reviewing the policy and has plans to implement “additions to our current policies that cover the duties of an officer to intervene if the officers see excessive force being use.” Those additions will be made “very soon,” he said.
The chief talked to the University and Diversity Committee about the programs the police department operates that allow the community to work with the police, including National Night Out, the department’s community policing program and police area representatives, Crime Watch, several variations on the Citizen Police Academy — including for businesses, the Spanish-speaking community and teens, Citizens on Patrol and a women’s handgun safety class.
He told the group the police department doesn’t have an overall citizens advisory board, but the department operates its own accredited police academy which is required to have an advisory board. The board consists of certified personnel in the police department and three civilians from the community, Bishop said.
He also explained that the department started its own “de-escalation” training program in 2017. Since then, the state has mandated that training and all new officers receive it as part of their training. Officers also receive training in crisis intervention and cultural diversity training.
The department has 170 officers and five vacant police officer positions, Bishop said. Of those, 88.8 percent are male and 11.2 percent are female; 9.4 percent are black; and 6.4 percent are Hispanic.
“We want a diverse department that represents our community,” he said. “I think a lot of that comes down to the number of applicants we get.”
He said department representatives frequently attend job fairs and similar events trying to recruit minority applicants.
“That’s very important to us,” Bishop said.
The Unity and Diversity Committee typically meets the first Monday of each month, with the July meeting planned to be hosted through Zoom. Thornton, the police staff member who works with the committee, said the group’s next meeting will feature guest speaker Dr. Rolande Dathis, who will discuss “race and culture, the differences, and how we can bridge the gap.” People interested in attending the meeting should call (903) 237-1019.