The decision to retire as Longview police chief did not come easy to Mike Bishop.
He's put a uniform on in some form or fashion to go to work for the past 32 years he worked for the Longview Police Department and for five years before that while serving in the military.
"I still love it, and that's probably what made this decision the hardest," he said recently. "Every day I come into work, I still enjoy doing the job."
Bishop officially ended his tenure with the Longview Police Department on Friday, but he's not actually retiring from working. He's been an adjunct professor at Tyler Junior College for 11 years, teaching public administration and criminal justice, and an opportunity came up for him to become a full-time faculty member as a professor and coordinator of the Public Administration Program.
"This just seemed like a good transition," Bishop said, adding that at some point in a person's career, a decision has to be made about whether it's time to retire.
"I just thought this was a good time," he said.
Bishop joined the Longview Police Department in 1989 as a patrol officer. His career saw him work in a variety of roles in the department — in community policing as a police area representative, as a detective and crisis intervention negotiator and in other areas. He became police chief in August 2015.
At Thursday's City Council meeting, Bishop earned the praise of Longview Mayor Andy Mack and fellow retiree Keith Bonds, whose last day as city manager also was Friday.
"I want to take a moment to tell (Bishop and Bonds) how much we appreciate you," and everything they've done to make Longview a better city, the mayor said at the meeting.
"We've learned upon you big and you responded big," Mack said as he presented each a key to the city.
Bonds said it was a pleasure working with Bishop.
"I couldn't have asked for a better police chief," he said, praising Bishop for his commitment to community-focused policing and his passion for training and educating the next generation of officers and leaders in the department.
Bishop saw a lot of change during his more than 30 years in the department, starting with the city's growth,
"We have a pretty diverse community, and I think that the growth and the ability for the department to develop relationships with the community has been very important over the years," he said.
Early community policing attempts were made in the late 1980s and into the early 1990s.
"But in the early '90s was when we had our strongest foothold as far as a path and how we were going to do that through our police area representative program and in setting those early stages for developing those relationship and building those relationships with the community," Bishop said.
The department has six police area representatives tasked with working with the community as issues come up in each of the department's six beats, along with a supervisor.
"That has just continued to grow over the years through our PAR program, through the officers who are out there working the streets to the different programs we offer through the police department," Bishop said.
That includes the Citizens Police Academy and business and teen academies as well as women's safety programs.
"National Night Out is probably by far our biggest outreach program into the community," Bishop said, with other city departments participating as well.
Technology has been the biggest change he's witnessed during his 32 years, he said.
"When I came here, we were still hand-writing reports and turning them in and didn't have the technology in the police vehicles we have today," he said.
First, police cars were equipped with mobile data terminals. They weren't really computers but just a way to push information out to the officers. The units didn't allow for messaging or typing.
Now, though, cars are equipped with mobile data computers "that can do everything."
"They can type their reports in there, get directions to calls," Bishop said. In-car cameras and body cameras also are technology officers rely on.
"I think (technology) made us more efficient," Bishop said. "It made us more efficient with data input, to be able to put that information in the system and to be able to go back and retrieve that data if we ever needed that. So technology in a way has made policing better. ..."
Bishop won't get to benefit from the new police station that's under construction as part of the 2018 bond package approved by voters.
"I've been very blessed to play a part in that along with many other individuals within the department," he said of helping plan how the new facility, which is being constructed across the street from the current police department, would be designed. "That certainly has been a good accomplishment."
The department also is in the process of preparing to upgrade its records management system, which has been in use for 20 years.
"It made perfect sense to start that process now and get that technology in place before we move into the new facility," Bishop said.
He also points out body cameras and the use of social media to share information with the public.
"Another accomplishment was our participation in the Texas Anti-Gang Unit that was created over in Smith County," Bishop said. "We were one of the first participating agencies in that unit, and that has proven to be very successful for us to have individuals assigned to that unit to share information with other agencies."
Recruiting officers will have to be a focus for the department on an ongoing basis. Staffing levels were pretty consistent before COVID-19, he said, and explained staffing has been an issue for police departments across the country since then.
"We already have a system in place (for recruiting)," Bishop said. "We just need the applicants. We need people that want to come into public safety, and we're reaching out to those individuals and encouraging them to come into policing."
Interest in being a police officer is at a lower level than in the past, he said. That could have been affected by high profile cases across the country dealing with officers' use of force.
"This is still a very noble profession," he said. "It takes a special person to come into public safety. ... I'm sure the pandemic has played a part too. ... I think it will continue to be an issue in the short term, but I think we'll come out of it eventually and have those applicants that want to come in. I know from teaching criminal justice classes that we still have individuals interested in the profession and still have those career goals to want to get into policing. That's certainly encouraging to see that."
Bishop said becoming chief wasn't something he set out to do — it was the result of progression in the department.
"Each step of the way it brought different responsibilities and helped me mature and get that information that was needed to move up in the ranks," he said.
He credited the support of his wife, Amelia, and their two children, son Jacob and daughter Mary Wood and her husband, for supporting him through all the shift changes and through the times he had to be at work instead of being able to be at home with them.
"They always understood and supported me," he said.
He'll miss police work.
"I think the (best part) is being able to go out and serve, serve the community, being a public servant, Bishop said. "I think that's the best part, is to use your training, your knowledge, and your resources to be able to make a difference."
Bonds on Thursday appointed announced during the City Council meeting that Assistant Police Chief Anthony Boone would serve as acting police chief until incoming City Manager Rolin McPhee appoints the next chief, with the required council approval.
Boone has been with the department since 2001 and assistant chief since 2015.