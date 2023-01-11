Longview police Chief Anthony Boone says the death of one of his officers from cancer is a big loss to the department and the community.
Larry Solomon, a Marine veteran and eight-year member of the Longview Police Department, died Saturday, LPD announced. He was part of the department's K-9 team and previously served as a patrol officer and field training officer.
"He was actually hired when I was lieutenant over at training and recruiting, so I've seen him grow through his entire career," Boone said this week. "He was just so well-liked internally and externally — he was a great guy."
Longview police said in October that Solomon was undergoing open heart surgery and asked for prayers from the community. In November, the department said a mass had been located during Solomon's heart surgery that revealed he had angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer.
"I’m never out of the fight and will continue to fight this thing," Solomon said at the time. "Thank you for all that you do! Enjoy your lives, be kind to people, and make memories with your family and loved ones."
The department announced after his surgery that the Longview Police Benefits Association would be fundraising for Solomon to help support him and his family with treatment or travel related to his health. T-shirts with the words "Never Alone" on the front and "Solomon Strong" on the back were made and sold to raise funds.
While he was undergoing cancer treatment, Solomon was away from the department, which Boone said was hard on his fellow officers.
"Just him not being there has affected (us) for the last several months, and now with him losing the battle, that's definitely made it tough," he said.
A life celebration visitation is scheduled 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home in Longview.
A funeral service is set at 11 a.m. Friday at Woodland Hills Baptist Church in Longview, and a graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Hall Cemetery/Union Springs Community Cemetery in Mount Enterprise.