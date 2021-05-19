Though it was not in a ceremony as planned, the Longview Police Department used National Police Week this past week as a chance to honor its officers and other staff with annual awards.
In a post Friday on its Facebook page, the Longview police department said its awards ceremony had been canceled due to COVID-19; however, the previous day it took time to recognize its personnel.
Luke Altman was named the 2020 Officer of the Year, and he said he would not want to work — or live — anywhere else.
“I am very honored to be nominated and chosen by my peers,” Altman told the News-Journal. “I enjoy working for Longview Police Department.”
Altman, 39, was commissioned as a police officer in June 2007 with the department. He is currently assigned to the Police Area Representative (PAR) Unit serving beat 40 and is a part of the department’s Special Weapons and Tactics Unit.
“As a PAR officer, I do a lot of community relations,” Altman said.
He works with businesses, apartment complexes and more to improve relations.
“My main purpose was networking but also to identify problems and try to find solutions,” Altman said. He used an example of a rash of burglaries in his beat area and working to find solutions.
“You never know what people will call you for,” he said. “I’ve been pretty lucky, privileged to be part of the SWAT team.”
Throughout his career, he has also served as a detective and patrol officer. Being involved as a PAR officer, he said it rounds out his career of service to the community.
Altman grew up in the East Bay Area in California and later left to join the U.S. Air Force, where he spent six years in active duty before being stationed in Texas.
He moved to East Texas and has no desire to leave.
“What I really enjoy is the schools for my children; I have four children,” Altman said.
The New Beginnings Baptist Church members said he feels settled in the community and that he enjoys being a patron of small businesses, where he can walk in and he knows the owners.
“You get to meet with these people and establish relationships,” Altman said. “I feel like I would be lost in a place like Dallas.”
Longview police said officers and civilians who received annual awards were nominated by their peers for outstanding service to the community.
"I would like to personally congratulate each employee on their selection for their respective award,” Police Chief Mike Bishop said in a statement. “Your dedication to the department and the citizens of Longview is greatly appreciated. Congratulations to each of you.”
Sgt. Ryan Gibson received the Supervisor of the Year Award.
Detective of the Year went to Kirby DeLoach.
Rookie of the Year Award went to officer B. “Dillon” Hartsfield who was commissioned as an officer in May 2019.
Senior property clerk Haley Griffin received the Civilian of the Year award.
Public Safety Communications Supervisor of the Year went to Jessica Prew.
Constance Woodard was awarded the Public Safety Telecommunicator of the Year award.
The Centurion Club board canceled the ceremony before COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. Department spokesman Brandon Thornton said he hopes the department will be able to bring back the awards ceremony next year.