As local colleges have canceled their spring peace officer academies, the Longview Police Department is taking on the task of training recruits with help from the East Texas Council of Governments.
The department will conduct its own 19-week basic peace officer course along with its already established training academy for certification with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.
On Thursday, the City Council approved an agreement in which ETCOG will reimburse the city $1,000 for each recruit in the academy up to $15,000.
ETCOG, a Kilgore-based, quasi-governmental agency, has been reimbursing Kilgore College and Tyler Junior College for training recruits in basic peace office courses for several years, said ETCOG Public Safety Director Stephanie Heffner. Both colleges have postponed their spring semester courses.
The postponements follow executive orders from Gov. Greg Abbott in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Abbott further closed schools and higher education facilities this past week.
“ETCOG reached out to the Office of the Governor to get approval for LPD to offer this course and be reimbursed for it,” Heffner said.
Eight new LPD recruits were to take part in the training, Police Chief Mike Bishop said, and the funding will handle recruits' books and other items needed for the course. Bishop initially reached out to ETCOG, which then reached out to the governor's office.
City spokesman Shawn Hara said the agreement between the agency and police is merely a stop-gap until the college reopens its academy.
Heffner called it a one-time class.
“This is just until our regular basic peace officer courses restart again,” she said. “Funds for this course are coming from the ETCOG Regional Police Training Grant awarded through (state funds). … I do not know the exact date this course is starting, but LPD was shooting for the end of April or the beginning of May.”
Bishop said that although the training agreement with ETCOG is a one-time deal, the city would need to evaluate whether to continue an academy in the future.
Hara added, “The intent is to begin the academy very soon with Longview police recruits. In addition, recruits from the Jacksonville Police Department will join in the academy.”
In other business Thursday, council members authorized Community Services Director Laura Hill to apply to the Texas Commission on the Arts for a grant up to $200,000. If approved, the funds would be used to enhance, improve and better market the Arts!Longview cultural district that includes central parts of the city, most of Mobberly Avenue and LeTourneau University — specifically the Belcher Center.
The council also approved a Longview Fire Department transfer in which the city is yielding three used rescue and support vehicles to other first response agencies in exchange for a new hazardous materials response trailer and a technical rescue response trailer.
All of the vehicles were purchased using federal funding. Fire Chief J.P. Steelman had said that requirements of the federal grant stated that the equipment must first be offered back to the region for potential use by other agencies upon completion of their use by the original awarded agency, which is the Longview Fire Department.
Also Thursday, the city purchased four new buses for Longview Transit using a cooperative purchasing program.
The diesel-powered buses cost a total $534,816 and replace four buses that have exceeded their useful life, City Manager Keith Bonds said.
Funding for the purchase comes from a $3.8 million grant that the city is receiving from a federal coronavirus relief bill, Bonds said.