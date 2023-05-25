Longview police say a suspect has been detained in a fatal shooting today in the 1300 block of 12th St.
Officers responded at about 11:25 a.m. and found a victim on the side of the road with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
"A primary suspect has been detained and is currently being interviewed by Longview Police Detectives," police said in a Facebook post.
Police did not identify the victim.
The Longview Police Department asks anyone with information to please contact detectives at (903) 237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.