Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week may have ended, but efforts to educate and encourage keeping children secure in vehicles continues throughout the year.
Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said the department offers free child safety seat checks.
“It is very important to have your child properly secured and in the appropriate child safety seat,” he said.
Texas law requires all children younger than 8 to be secured in a safety seat while in a vehicle unless the child is taller than 4 feet, 9 inches.
Older children who have outgrown a booster seat must be buckled with a seat belt.
“The longer they can be in those safety seats the better,” Thornton said. Children should also ride in the back seat of a vehicle, he added.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, almost half of all car seats are installed incorrectly.
“Car seats and boosters are one of the easiest ways to keep your child safe and, when installed correctly, car seats can reduce the risk of fatal injury in a crash by 71% for infants and by 54% for toddlers,” the administration said in a statement. “Among children under 5, an estimated 325 lives were saved in 2017 alone because they were properly buckled, but an additional 46 children could have been saved if every child was properly buckled.”
In a statement about Child Passenger Safety Week, the Texas Department of Public Safety said motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among children.
"Children 8 years and older must be in a seat belt, if an adult hasn’t properly restrained a child, they can receive a $250 ticket," the statement said.
Improper safety seat use is a problem in Longview and something law enforcement sees while on duty.
“The department does regularly see improper use of a child safety seat,” Thornton said. “We try to educate the public on the proper installation of safety seats.”
Thornton recommends the Texas Health and Human Services Safe Riders child passenger safety program as a resource for parents and guardians.
“That is the best resource for people,” Thornton said. “Their program is really good. They are the ones who train us on how to properly install the safety seat.”
Safe Riders provides free safety seats to families who are low-income or experiencing financial hardship.
“Citizens can call the police department to schedule a car seat check,” Thornton said.
Choosing the right car seat is a difficult decision, but there are resources to help parents and guardians make the choice.
“Make sure you read and follow the installation instructions from the manufacturer,” Thornton said.
It’s important to register a car seat with the manufacturer so the manufacturer can keep the consumer informed of any possible recalls on the product, Thornton said.
To schedule a car seat check, call Longview police at (903) 237-1199.
For information, visit dshs.texas.gov/saferiders/ or nhtsa.gov/ .
Safe Riders can be contacted at saferiders@dshs.texas.gov or 1 (800) 252-8255.