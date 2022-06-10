The Longview Police Department's School Resource Unit held its annual Explorer Academy this week at Spring Hill Junior High School.
The program provides young men and women the opportunity to learn about careers in law enforcement. The training offers the opportunity to learn and become acquainted with police techniques and procedures in the classroom and field environments — including actual "hands-on" field experience.
Cadets must be between the ages of 14 and 21 and have graduated the eighth grade.
Officer Josh Marrs said the Longview Police Department's Explorer Post 201 is one of the oldest in the nation.