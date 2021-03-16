Longview police are investigating an "apparent suicide" in the parking lot between Longview Public Library and Longview City Hall.
Entrances to City Hall from Cotton Street and South Street are currently blocked by police. Yellow police tape currently blocks part of the parking lot and police have placed black screens around the body, which is located next to a car in the parking lot. The black screens do not go all the way to the ground, and the body can still be seen underneath the screens.
Lt. James Bettis said the individual died by apparent suicide. No one else was injured in the incident, he said. Bettis declined to state the manner of death. News-Journal employees saw a gun on the ground next to the body.
There is no apparent connection to the City of Longview, Bettis said. He added the individual is not a city employee. It was not immediately clear why the individual was in the parking lot between Longview City Hall and Longview Public Library.
Police did not immediately identify the individual, and Bettis said the Longview Police Department has a policy against identifying individuals who die by suicide to the media.
The News-Journal also has a policy against covering deaths by suicide. However, because this death happened in a public, governmental space in the city and because it is impacting residents who are trying to access Longview City Hall and Longview Public Library, we are reporting on it.
This is at least the second such instance of an individual dying by suicide on city property.
In January 2015, 17-year-old Kristiana Coignard came to Longview Police Department and asked to speak to an officer. Coignard then brandished a knife and struggled with police before being shot by a police officer. The teenager had struggled with mental illness, her family had said, and an autopsy showed she was carrying a “suicide-type note” among her belongings when she confronted officers.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.