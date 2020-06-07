Longview police are investigating the Sunday death of a 36-year-old Longview man.
At about 8:36 a.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Morrison Street in reference to a shooting where they found Ernest Berry Neal dead outside his home.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or greggcountycrimestoppers.org .
Neal's death could be classified as the eighth Longview homicide of 2020.
Others this year are:
Prometheaus Washington, 27, of Dallas was charged May 9 with criminally negligent homicide after Gregg County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace B.H. Jameson said Washington was in the back seat of a vehicle holding a handgun near the intersection of Mobberly Avenue and Young Street when the gun discharged, striking a male victim in the front seat who was killed.
Angelita Ruiz, 39, of Longview, was arrested April 29 and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man who was found with life-threatening injuries that morning at a home in the 1700 block of Live Oak Drive. Police said the shooting appeared to be “domestic related” and did not release the name of the man.
Andrea Burks, 40, was charged April 28 with capital murder after police say she smothered her 3-month-old daughter with a pillow and tried to smother her two other daughters because she feared authorities would take them away.
Police have not released the identify of a man fatally shot Feb. 29 in the 1700 bock of Mobbely Avenue.
Nolan Trezhon Gardner Johnson, 20, of Longview, was arrested Feb. 19 after the fatal shooting of Damian Devon Daniels, 26, of Gladewater the previous day outside the home Johnson shared with his mother on Finch Drive.
Brandon Keith Harris, 37, of Longview was arrested in connection with the Jan. 30 shooting death of Valerie Hackett, 24, at the Ware Meadows Apartments in the 900 block of South High Street.
Eduardo Sereno, 19, of Longview was charged with criminally negligent homicide in the Jan. 22 fatal shooting of Bryan Rivera, 17, on Scenic Drive.