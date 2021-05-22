Longview police are investigating the death of a man after a Saturday shooting.
Officers responded at 11:17 a.m. Saturday to the 1200 block of Second Street in reference to gunshots heard in the area, according to a statement from the Longview Police Department.
Police found a man with a fatal gunshot wound and also learned that another person had driven to a Longview medical center with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The name of the victim was not released.
The death could be the fourth homicide of the year in Longview.
On May 14, a Longview woman was arrested after a man was fatally shot during what police described as an argument that turned physical. Officers responded at 7:48 p.m. the previous day to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of East Pliler Precise Road in Longview, police said.
Upon arrival, officers found Chris Baker, 41, of Longview had been shot. Baker was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as life-threatening, police said. Police later learned that Baker had died.
At the scene, detectives spoke with Jeanne-Marie Minter, 36. She and Baker were involved in a “verbal argument that turned physical,” police said.
Minter told police she got away from Baker and went to another room where she got a firearm. She said she returned to the room with Baker where they continued to argue, and she shot him, according to police.
Minter remained Saturday in the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $300,000, charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence.
Police said the shooting “appears to be an isolated incident between these two parties.”
In February, a Longview man was found dead after a reported shooting in the 2700 block of North Eastman Road in the parking lot of HomeTown Inn & Suites, police said.
Police also said previously that it was unclear if the victim, identified as 27-year-old Rashad McCray, was targeted in the shooting.
And officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. Feb. 1 in Longview to a “shooting just occurred” in the 900 block of Ridgelea Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers found a victim who had life-threatening injuries. Emergency personnel took the man, identified as DeMarcus Else of Longview, to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Anyone with information about the incidents is encouraged to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or greggcountycrimestoppers.org .