3:43 UPDATE: Longview police said As of 3:07 p.m., all traffic lanes on West Loops 281 are reopened.
ORIGINAL POST: Longview police were investigating a fatal wreck Saturday afternoon in the 1300 block of West Loop 281.
Police spokesman Brandon Thornton said the two-vehicle crashed involved a motorcycle but had no other details, including the names of the drivers or how the wreck occurred.
Police posted on Facebook about 2:30 p.m. Saturday that eastbound traffic was blocked on West Loop 281, and drivers were encouraged to use an alternative route.