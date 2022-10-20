Longview police are asking the public’s help to find two runaway 16-year-old girls.
Shortly after noon Thursday, police said Madison Adams and Emma Campbell were last seen in the 100 block of North Spur 63 in Longview.
Madison is about 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds with brown hair and eyes, according to police. Emma is about 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about either girl is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1170.