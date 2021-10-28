Thousands of Gregg County residents are without power as strong winds continue throughout East Texas.
At just after 2:30 p.m., AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co. reported 4,675 Gregg County customers were without power. The company’s outages included 1,431 in Harrison County, 1,145 in Rusk County, 716 in Wood County and 238 in Upshur.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Gregg and several other counties in East Texas effect until 7 p.m. According to the advisory, winds of up to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected.
Longview police reported at 12:38 p.m. that all lanes of Hawkins Parkway in Longview were closed to traffic due to low-hanging power lines. Traffic was being diverted around the area, and SWEPCO was notified.
“Please use an alternate route around this area,” the department said.