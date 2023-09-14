Longview police this week arrested a man in the April 19 homicide of Juan Estrada at a home on 13th Street.
Police also are searching for a woman believed to have been involved in the death, and two juveniles also have been detained.
The crime appears to be drug and robbery related, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in the Gregg County District Clerk's Office.
Andrew Devon Thomas, 41, was arrested Tuesday and was held Thursday in the Gregg County Jail on $500,000 bond, charged with murder in the death of 28-year-old Estrada.
Jail records indicate Thomas is a Diboll resident, but the affidavit written by Longview Police Officer Eric Wilson indicates Estrada's last known address is on Pegues Road in Longview.
Police also have issued a warrant for Shalonda Johnson, 41, of Longview on suspicion of murder and are asking for the public's help finding her.
The affidavit details how investigators used cell phone records, security camera footage and eyewitness testimony to identify and track down Thomas. The document says Estrada was discovered "conscious and bleeding from the head" when officers responded to a home in the 900 block of 13th Street just before 10 p.m. April 19 in response to a report of a shooting that had just occurred.
Estrada later died at the hospital, but officers seized a mobile phone that he had in his possession and obtained a search warrant that allowed investigators to access the phone. Information on that phone led them to a woman, Johnson, they later were able to contact.
A call from her phone was the last one Estrada had received that night, and he responded to that number by text asking, "How long."
The affidavit also says there were cameras at the house, and af search warrant provided officers with access to video footage from multiple cameras.
"In footage from the driveway, a black male wearing a blue beanie style hat, can be seen looking directly into a camera on the front of the house," the affidavit says. "A short black male can be seen with him. In footage from the interior of the house, the same black males are seen standing on one side of a table, while Juan is seated on the other side. Juan is reaching into a bag containing a green leafy substance that (Officer Wilson) recognizes to be consistent with marijuana. While Juan is reaching into the bag, the black male wearing the beanie can be heard saying, 'fifteen.'
"In the next clip from the interior, the black male with the beanie is seen coming from the next room with the short black male, while Juan is lying on the ground with blood pooling around his head. The short black male appears to be holding two handguns. A third black male enters the house and is seen taking items as well," the affidavit says.
Later, Wilson contacted Johnson.
She told Wilson that on April 19, she was at a 12th Street address with her juvenile son, identified as "B.F." and his juvenile friend "C.D." She said one of the juveniles used her phone to contact Estrada to arrange to buy marijuana, but they did not end up going by his house. She said she dropped C.D. off and took her son home to their house on Pegues Road.
However, cell phone records indicated she did not go where she said she did, the affidavit says.
Wilson also spoke with the mother of the other juvenile, C.D. The officer showed the mother a photograph of a screen shot from the security footage, and she identified her son as the one in the blue cap, as well as the other juvenile, B.F., as Johnson's son.
The woman also told the officer that Johnson was at a family member's funeral and told her that she drove "her unknown adult boyfriend, C.D. and B.F" to Estrada's house. She said Estrada would only let the juveniles into the house because he didn't know her boyfriend. C.D.'s mother said she didn't know what happened when the boys went inside the house.
Police later were able to apprehend C.D. and question him with his attorney present.
"C.D. stated that he was at home, when he was contacted by B.F. and Shalonda, who asked if he wanted to go buy marijuana," the affidavit says. "Since he had just gotten paid from work he agreed."
Johnson picked him up in an SUV with her boyfriend, who C.D. only knew as "Bam," in the front passenger seat. Johnson also had a toddler in the vehicle.
Officers were able to identify Bam as Thomas through information on Johnson's phone, and C.D. later selected Thomas in a photo lineup.
"(C.D.) and B.F. were dropped off just north of Juan's house and approached the house on foot. C.D. stated that he looked directly into the camera at the front of house so that Juan would let them in.
"Upon entering, he and B.F. bought marijuana and stood by the back door talking to Juan, when someone knocked on the door," the affidavit continues.
"Juan opened the back door, and (C.D) stated that 'Bam' shot Juan. 'Bam' then directed the two to start grabbing things from inside the house. C.D. stated that he grabbed a cooler and ran out of the house, back to Shalonda who was now parked facing westbound on Ridgelea, near 13th St."
Then, Thomas and B.F. arrived back at the car. C.D. said he was crying and that Thomas pointed a gun at him without saying anything. They drove away, but he was made to exit the car at 12th Street and Ridgelea Avenue. He also was required to take off his outer layer of clothing and give it to the others.
"He stated that everyone was mad at him because they felt he didn't contribute, since the cooler he grabbed was empty," the affidavit says. C.D. said he ran home and didn't hear from anyone involved after the incident."
He was able to describe Thomas and tell officers where he had been staying.
Gregg County Crime Stoppers offers a reward of up to $1,000 for anonymous tip(s) leading to Johnson's arrest.
Call 903-236-STOP (7867); visit greggcountycrimestoppers.org; or contact the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1110.