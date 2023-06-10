A Longview man has been arrested in an early Saturday shooting that left one victim dead and another with life-threatening injuries.
Jose Rodriguez Jr., 25, is in the Gregg County Jail on $500,000 bond charged with capital murder.
At about 2:52 a.m., Longview officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Harrison Street and found two men with apparent gunshot wounds.
"One victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the other victim was pronounced dead at the residence," police said in a statement. "The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Aleksei Gamez."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or online at greggcountycrimestoppers .