Longview police say a man was shot and killed early Friday at a restaurant.
Officers responded at 2:08 a.m. to Waffle House on East Loop 281 and found a man and woman with apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Both were transported to a local hospital.
The man, identified as 27-year-old Kendall Marshall of Longview, was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police. The woman, who was not identified, was flown to an out-of-town medical center and is in stable condition.
Police released no other details Friday.
The death is the 12th homicide of the year in Longview, which is the most in the city since 14 were recorded in 2016 and 15 were recorded in 2015.
It's also the third homicide in Longview in less than a week.
Police said officers were dispatched Dec. 17 to the 700 block of Texas Street in reference to an assault. When officers arrived and entered the residence, they found Juan Hernandez-Rodriguez, 52, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers then identified and detained a juvenile suspect who was transported and booked into the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center.
Police also said officers responded about noon Sunday to a shooting at an apartment at the Churchill at Longview complex at 1501 E. Whaley St. There, officers found Codie Polk of Longview, 19, with apparent gunshot wounds. Polk was transported to a local hospital where he later was pronounced dead.
Police indicated they believe the incidents were not related, and each remains an active investigation.
Anyone with information about a homicide is encouraged to contact Longview Police at (903) 237-1110, Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP (7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.com .