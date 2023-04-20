Longview police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries Wednesday night in a shooting at a home in the 900 block of South 13th Street.
Officers responded to a shooting call at the residence and found the man inside, and he was transported to a local medical center. Police did not release the victim's name or other details.
Police say the shooting is an active investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call (903) 237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.