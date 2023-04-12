LaDarian Brown wants students at Longview High School to know their ability to secure a career or home in the future is contingent on choices they make now.
Brown, a pastor and Longview police officer, spoke to students Wednesday as part of the high school's Lobo Talks series.
Longview ISD spokesman Francisco Rojas said the series, which began with the 2022 school year, was formed by the district's community relations department and was inspired by the TED Talks lecture series.
The purpose of the program is to teach high school students things that aren't taught in regular curriculum, Rojas said. That includes life skills, such as what to know before purchasing a first car or renting a first apartment; investment opportunities at an early age; and financial literacy.
"We did this to help encourage a lot of students into learning, and also we're big fans of TED Talks, so we wanted to implement a similar program here at the high school where we can have experts from the community come to the high school and talk about these things with students," Rojas said.
Since its inception, attendance has steadily grown, with the first session garnering eight students and the most recent drawing 140, he said. Rojas said he expected Wednesday's session, the last of the school year, to have the largest crowd yet.
Brown spoke Wednesday about the criminal justice system and the difficulties that can come from getting entangled in it.
Before his presentation, he said his aim was to motivate and encourage students to stay out of trouble — and out of the criminal justice system. Additionally, he said he wanted to impart that people can have successful and fruitful lives without turning to crime.
"No matter what environment you may come from, you don't have to always revert to what you've only been shown, 'cause some kids don't have the greatest home life, and so they resort to what they know," he said. "In many cases, it's survival. There are many ways to survive without having to resort to crime."
Brown graduated from LHS in 2011 and recalled some of the instances where he could've made a bad decision, but decided against it. He said all of his friends in high school smoked marijuana, and he was constantly being offered it. He said he declined every time because he knew it would be a mistake for his future since he knew he wanted to be a police officer.
"If you make a certain mistake, your whole life plan changes," he said.
He said people can't get a job with certain felonies on their record, and some apartments and other rental properties won't lease to felons.
Similarly, registered sex offenders also have difficulty securing certain jobs and are required to make their status public, he said. This means when a sex offender moves into a neighborhood, residents are given notice about it. He cautioned students, especially seniors, to "leave freshmen alone" and never record, save or send any explicit content of themselves or others.
"Plan today — make decisions today that open up opportunities for tomorrow," Brown said.
Jesse Chaparro, 16, asked Brown how the police department handles homeless people who may be loitering outside of a business.
Brown referenced the Police Outreach Services Team started by Mayor Andy Mack in 2018 and its mission to act as a bridge between the homeless community and available services. He also spoke of the department's work with One Love Longview and how it helps people, whether homeless, drug-addicted or mentally ill, locate needed resources.
After the presentation, Jesse said she asked her question because she sees a lot of homeless people in South Longview where she lives.
"It just really got me thinking about the homeless and what is Longview's protocol and like what is the enforcement that they like to do with the homeless, and I was really happy to hear that they have that program," she said.