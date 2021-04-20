Longview police and the Coalition for Drug-Free Youth will celebrate the 6th anniversary of “take-back day” on Saturday.
Prescription medications that are unwanted or expired can be dropped off 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Longview Police Department, 302 West Cotton Street. The department asks that sharp items, liquids or patches not be brought.
More than 4,300 pounds of prescription drugs have been disposed of in Longview since 2015 as part of the program, according to Longview police.
Saturday is also National Drug Take Back Day, which each year has the goal of preventing drug addiction and overdose deaths caused by prescription misuse.