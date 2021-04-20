LPD Take-Back Day

Longview police and the Coalition for Drug-Free Youth will celebrate the 6th anniversary of “take-back day” on Saturday.

Prescription medications that are unwanted or expired can be dropped off 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Longview Police Department, 302 West Cotton Street. The department asks that sharp items, liquids or patches not be brought.

More than 4,300 pounds of prescription drugs have been disposed of in Longview since 2015 as part of the program, according to Longview police.

Saturday is also National Drug Take Back Day, which each year has the goal of preventing drug addiction and overdose deaths caused by prescription misuse.

Recommended for You


Courtney Stern is a public safety reporter covering a wide range of topics. She grew up in Baltimore and later earned a journalism degree from the University of Miami. Stern moved to East Texas from Iowa with her husband and two dogs, Pebbles and Bam Bam.