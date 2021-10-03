The Longview Police Department is holding an open house Monday evening for Explorer Post 201.
The Explorer program is a career development program sponsored by Longview police that provides young men and women, ages 14 to 21, the opportunity to learn about career choices available in law enforcement.
The open house is set 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Longview Police Department Training Room, 302 W. Cotton St.
For information, call (903) 237-1199 or visit longviewtexas.gov/2806/Police-Explorers-Post-201 .