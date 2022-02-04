Longview police on Friday warned residents that there are several icy bridges and roads in the area as sub-freezing temperatures continue.
"There are several bridges and roads throughout Longview that are icy this morning. Please slow down and allow more time to get to where you are going,” police said in a post on the department’s Facebook page. “The City of Longview Public Works are doing their best to apply sand where roads are hazardous.”
Police included a link to a map maintained by the city that shows where ice has been reported on roads. View the map here.