Longview polio survivor Shirley Griffin wiped away tears Tuesday afternoon as she was presented with the Rotary International Service Award for a Polio-free World.
Griffin is one of three people worldwide to receive the award this year, Rotary International Director Suzi Howe said at the Rotary Club of Longview’s meeting at Pinecrest Country Club.
“The Lord has been good to me,” Griffin said. “It’s a life-changing illness.”
She said being a polio survivor gave her a heart to help eradicate the illness around the world.
In 2012, Griffin and other Rotarians traveled to India for National Immunization Day where they helped administer polio drops to children from birth to 5 years old. District 5830, which includes 44 clubs, has raised more than $750,000 in donations to Rotary International for polio eradication, thanks to her efforts.
She said her goal is still to reach $1 million in donations.
“This award, to me, goes to the entire district,” Griffin said after receiving the award. “This is one of the most giving districts.”
U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert also presented Griffin with a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol.
“She’s showing us what leadership and service are,” said the Republican from Tyler. “She has shown us the motto and is the embodiment of service above self.”
He noted that, although going through the illness was horrible, so much good has come out of Griffin's experience in the form of service to those around the world.
“I know that there’s supposedly three of these awards in the world, but as far as we’re all concerned, there's one, and that’s you,” Gohmert said to Griffin.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt presented Griffin with a proclamation from the county noting Aug. 17, 2021, as Shirley Griffin Day.
“We go back a long way,” Stoudt said of Griffin.
A similar proclamation was made for the city of Longview and signed by Mayor Andy Mack.
Howe, who came from Houston, said the award was established in 1992, and she was honored to present it to Griffin.
In 1951, when Griffin was 9, she contracted polio along with her brother. She said she vividly remembers the pain caused by the disease and her mother rubbing her legs to try to ease it.
“The pain was unbelievable — you’ll remember that pain,” Griffin previously told the News-Journal. “My mother really didn’t know whether she would have two children or not because it was such a bad virus.”
The first polio vaccine was not available until 1955.
Although polio has not been diagnosed in the United States for many years, it is still active in countries such as Pakistan and Afghanistan.
“I want our world to be free of this dreaded disease,” Griffin said previously. “It’s a passion of mine, and I will continue to work hard to make money for the Rotary Foundation so we can rid the world of this disease.”