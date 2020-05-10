Gov. Greg Abbott loosened restrictions on pools in his latest executive order, but COVID-19 is straining the start of swimming season for the city of Longview.
The governor’s latest order allowed public pools to open Friday.
May 30 is the original opening date for Longview municipal pools, Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron said, but the city’s annual challenge of finding and certifying lifeguards has posed an even greater challenge this year.
“In order to operate both Ingram and Longview Swim Center safely, we have 35 to 40 lifeguards. We currently have 12 that have provided us with an intent to return, which is a little less than normal,” he said.
His recreation division already has canceled four lifeguard training classes because of COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Each of the classes has as many as 15 participants, with many of them working for the city during the summer, Caron said.
Lifeguard training classes will begin again May 18, with each class lasting more than 20 hours over the course of four to five days.
“Once they are trained, we will also need to orient them to our policies, procedures and facility,” he said. “In addition, we are reviewing our current stock of personal protective equipment. We need to be able to have enough available to protect our staff as well as the visitors.”
Gyms and exercise facilities must wait until May 18, but because the city’s indoor pool is inside the Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center, staff have been developing steps to reopen the facility with the Texas Department of State Health Services’ protocols, Caron said.
“With all that said,” he added, “we will open as soon as we have everything in place to be able to do so.”
As for splash pads, the governor’s order states that those facilities as well as water parks must be avoided until he reopens them.