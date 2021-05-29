Longview’s outdoor pools reopen today for the summer, with Splash Day marking another step toward normalcy from the COVID-19 restrictions of a year ago.
“Everything is pretty much what you would have seen pre-COVID,” said Scott Caron, the city’s parks and recreation director.
The city is still encouraging social distancing for people using the pools, and additional cleaning is being conducted. A year ago, COVID-19 restrictions saw the pools open at reduced capacities and in two-hour increments, with facilities closing between swim sessions for cleaning.
“Our staff will be sanitizing high-touch points more frequently than what we had done pre-COVID,” Caron said.
The pools’ hours also have changed. Ingram Pool, at 1400 N. 10th St., and Longview Swim Center, at 1111 W. Fairmont St., will follow the same schedule this year: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Pools will be closed Mondays.
The change gives residents more time to use the pools, compared with the previous operating hours of 2-6 p.m., Caron said. It also helps accommodate a daily scheduling conflict for many families — afternoon nap time for younger children.
“We wanted to be consistent between both pools,” he said, and being closed Mondays allows for staff training and deep cleaning to take place while the pools are closed. Mondays typically have been the slowest days at the pools, he said.
Today’s Splash Day pool admission is $1. Regular admission is $2 for youth and $3 for adults.
Caron also noted that after cancelling swim lessons a year ago because of COVID-19, the city is once again offering Learn to Swim classes.
“I encourage everybody to take lessons or at least to get comfortable with the water,” he said. East Texas has so many bodies of waters, he added. “It’s one of those lifelong skills everyone needs to know.”
For information, visit www.longviewtexas.gov/2270/Learn-to-Swim or call (903) 237-1270.