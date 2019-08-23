The American Legion enters its second century this year with new tools and a new mission as perilous as any of its veteran members have completed.
"If I see a hat, 'Afghanistan,' or something like that, I go up and talk to them," said Thad Nehrling, adjutant and chaplain of Longview Post 140. "And they say, 'What's the American Legion?' "
Nehrling spoke at a rare three-post gathering Saturday to mark the 100th birthday of the American Legion at Post 140 in Longview, which is one year younger than the Congressional Charter that created the veterans organization.
Millennial military members, men and women who have waged the country's Middle East wars from Desert Storm to Afghanistan, are in danger. The inner trauma from post-traumatic stress disorder is leading them to 22 suicides daily, District 19 Commander James Sutton said.
Sutton, whose district covers four or five counties including Gregg, was joining Posts 140, 232 and 280 in the combined celebration of a century of successes for the all-veterans organization. The luncheon and fellowship session in the Post 140 headquarters included a large birthday cake, music and memories.
But Sutton and post commanders and rank-and-file members such as Nehrling broke from the fun to share the burden they carry for their younger brothers and sisters in arms.
"Part of the problem is our problem — I'm talking generically about the public out there — (is) people who have PTSD are giving signs that they have PTSD, and we need to learn to recognize them," Sutton said. "They have quick mood changes. They become risk-prone, they take risks that they shouldn't. ... The one that gets them real quick and sets them off is, like a car backfire."
Kilgore Post 280 Commander David Applewhite said veterans returning home with PTSD often don't enjoy activities they once embraced.
"They used to hunt and fish," he said. "They've lost all interest in hunting and fishing. They stay away from crowds."
There are tools to help them, some long ago secured by the American Legion and a new one the Legion recently won in Congress and signed into law just last month. Oddly, under its original charter, only veterans who served in a specific time window were eligible for membership.
That shut out the sailors and soldiers of the post-9/11 era.
"We couldn't get them in," Post 232 member Ken McKormick said. "Now, we can. ... We're losing 22 men a day. These guys are coming back with PTSD, and they're not seeking help. And we've got to get the word out, 'You don't have to do this.' "
Armed with the new charter, Sutton said the district is developing a transitional officer position specifically for today's returning vets.
"We are developing a specialist for the millennials so that we'll know what they want, how to approach them, how to talk to them," Sutton said. "We're in the process of developing it."
It won't be the first time the legion has mustered forces for returning veterans. Nehrling said it was a legion member who wrote and lobbied through the GI Bill, which has provided low-interest loans, college tuition and other benefits for military members since World War II.
"If not for the American Legion, there wouldn't be a GI Bill," he said.
Sutton said Legion posts nationwide must rewrite their own bylaws now to fall in line with the amended national charter. Each can begin recruiting America's youngest heroes as soon as those bylaws are spic-n-span.
"I think that we will have, of course, more members that will come in," he said. "But I think most that come in because of the change are old guys like me. The need for us to recruit millennials is still there."