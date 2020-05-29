Local pastors plan a rally today focusing on peace and injustice after the Minneapolis death of George Floyd and a viral video depicting the handcuffed black man, face down on the ground, telling a white police officer who was kneeling on his neck that he couldn't breath.
Sponsored by the Longview Clergy Coalition, the Longview Area Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and the Longview Baptist Ministers Union, the rally is planned for 6 p.m. on the Gregg County Courthouse lawn.
The Rev. Lamar Jones, pastor of Galilee Baptist Church in Hallsville and executive director of the Longview Clergy Coalition, said he was in awe after seeing the video of the police officer's treatment of Floyd, who was heard repeatedly saying, "I can't breathe."
“You would think everybody would know better. It’s not questionable as to who was right and who was wrong,” Jones said. “If a man is down, why do you still have your knee on him?”
Longview’s LifeBridge Christian Center pastor Thomas McDaniels said people should stand up for what is right.
“This is police injustice, because those police officers acted on their own and not according to their training,” said Daniels, a member of the Longview Clergy Coalition. “But more than that, I believe it is an injustice for any human being to treat another human being that way.”
Jones said it’s the responsibility of faith leaders to step up and set the tone for the community.
“Those of us who are of the Christian faith should do what’s right,” Jones said. “As ministers, we are supposed to be leaders in the community and set the tone for the community; we have to speak on what’s right and wrong.”
The Rev. D.J. Nelson, pastor of Friendship Baptist Church in Longview, said he hopes the prayer rally will point attention to issues that should already be obvious.
“The purpose is to bring awareness and to try to put out there that all of us need to learn to do good and seek justice and to not be silent when it comes to injustice,” Nelson said. “There should not just be a certain sector of the general population that strives for these justices and that call out injustices when they’re seen.”
McDaniels said prayers should be focused on peace for not only Minneapolis but also on the nation.
“We should stand up when things like this are wrong, and we should let our voices be heard,” McDaniels said.
Nelson, president of the Longview Baptist Ministers Union, said he was disheartened after watching the viral video.
“Clearly, George Floyd was detained,” Nelson said. “It saddens my heart that we are not here again but it saddens my heart that we are always here. And the only reason we’re here is because somebody had it on video.”
Four police officers, including the one with his knee on Floyd’s neck, were fired after the circulation of the videos.
“It’s sad that a family has to bury a loved one,” Nelson said. “And, unfortunately, it was at the hands of somebody who people in the community have been taught all their lives to trust.”