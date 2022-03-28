Bull riding, barrel racing and steer wrestling return April 8 and 9 to the Longview Rodeo Arena during the Longview PRCA Rodeo.
The Longview Greggton Rotary Club will host the 31st annual event with cowboy competitors from near and far with funds raised from the event to be reinvested into community programs, scholarships and facilities, according to a statement from the club.
Gates open at 6 p.m. both nights at the arena, 100 Grand Blvd. in Longview, with mechanical bull rides, pony rides and a petting zoo available before the show starts. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the gate for adults. Reserved seat tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Children ages 3 to 12 get free admission with purchase of an adult ticket and three cans of food donated to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission. Otherwise, children’s tickets are $5.
On April 9, the sponsor is Texas Oncology, and everyone is encouraged to wear pink for “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” night to support breast cancer awareness.
The Friday night sponsor is Peters Chevrolet.
Tickets can be purchased online at longviewrodeo.com or at Canvender’s ABC Auto or Boot Barn.