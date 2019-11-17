The city of Longview is seeking canned goods and cash donations for the 35th annual Thanksgiving Food Drive on Nov. 25 so that less fortunate families can enjoy a meal days later.
Food drive Treasurer Mark Dulweber said he expects the collection to serve about the same number of people as a year ago. A record 1,249 boxes were distributed in 2018.
The food drive is set for 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd.
The number of recipients is determined by applications that various charitable organizations such as the Salvation Army, Caring & Sharing and Newgate Mission have approved, Dulweber said. Oct. 31 was the application deadline.
“They come to the agencies and express a need,” Dulweber said, referring to recipients. “We try to fulfill that need.”
Dulweber said volunteers last year collected close to 1,400 boxes of food and gave away 1,100 loaves of bread, 60 turkeys and about 1,000 hens.
Each box serves four people, and larger families receive two boxes, Dulweber said. Each box contains two cans of peas, corn and green beans, a brownie mix, cranberry sauce and miscellaneous items.
The boxes are donated by Super 1 Foods stores. Its affiliated grocery store, Brookshire’s, supplies grocery carts for the food drive, Dulweber said.
A food drive flier requests donations of the aforementioned items, soups, pastas, canned meats, desserts (include icing if providing a cake mix), jello, miscellaneous vegetables and powdered beverage packages such as lemonade.
Organizers also will accept cash donations and raised about $8,000 a year ago, Dulweber said. Donations may be made online at longviewthanksgiving.wordpress.com/donate .
Dulweber said hundreds of volunteers participate, adding, “Volunteers are always welcome.”
He said new volunteers may show up Nov. 25 “and be ready to work.”
After the event, volunteers will sort canned goods and put them in boxes. They will hand them out from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 26 to recipients who show up at their appointed times.
Dulweber said other organizations and businesses have scheduled Thanksgiving food drives, including Longview ISD, Trinity School of Texas, Longview Regional Medical Center, Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview and Neiman Marcus.
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission also sent out mailers asking recipients to buy tickets to pay for Thanksgiving meals, with each meal costing $2.11. For more information, visit Hiway80Mission.org .